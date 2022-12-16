KTSA KTSA Logo

SAFD: Early morning fire damages vacant west side home

By Christian Blood
December 16, 2022 11:23AM CST
Share
SAFD: Early morning fire damages vacant west side home
Firefighter silhouetted against a fire truck with flashing lights at an emergency scene.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Fire Department thinks a fire at a vacant west side home early Friday morning might have been caused by homeless people trying to stay warm.

The exact cause of the fire is unclear, but a fire captain says that crews were met by flames upon arrival at around 6:30 a.m. The vacant home is located in the 200 block of Jesse Avenue.

KSAT-TV reports the back portion of the house collapsed due to the flames, but no other homes were damaged.

Investigators found no people inside the home and no injuries were reported.

Popular Posts

1

Four people shot, one critical, after shooting at San Antonio car wash
2

3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas
3

SAPD investigating fatal crash on Highway 90, identity of pedestrian killed
4

Body found behind vacant apartment complex in Live Oak
5

4 dead in explosion on San Antonio's Southeast Side