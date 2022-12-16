SAFD: Early morning fire damages vacant west side home

Firefighter silhouetted against a fire truck with flashing lights at an emergency scene.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Fire Department thinks a fire at a vacant west side home early Friday morning might have been caused by homeless people trying to stay warm.

The exact cause of the fire is unclear, but a fire captain says that crews were met by flames upon arrival at around 6:30 a.m. The vacant home is located in the 200 block of Jesse Avenue.

KSAT-TV reports the back portion of the house collapsed due to the flames, but no other homes were damaged.

Investigators found no people inside the home and no injuries were reported.