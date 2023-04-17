SAFD: Family displaced, puppy rescued after fire on Southwest Side

Motion panned view of a fire truck racing with sirens blaring to the scene of an emergency.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nobody is hurt, but a family now has to find somewhere else to live after a house fire on the Southwest Side on Monday afternoon.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the call just before 2 pm in the 5100 block of War Cloud Drive.

Crews were met by flames coming out of the roof when they arrived. One was used to fight the fire, the other was sent in to find victims. After all searches were complete, only a puppy was found inside and it was returned to the family unharmed.

SAFD says the house is unlivable and the family has been offered assistance. KSAT-TV reports the people will be staying with family in the area.

Investigators do not know the cause of the fire, no injuries were reported.