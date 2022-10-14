SAFD: Fire burns home with seven apartments, nobody hurt

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several people are trying to figure out where to go after a fire burned at a house with seven, or more, apartments Friday afternoon.

The fire happened on Quincy Street near downtown, and firefighters were met with flames coming out of the backside of the structure upon arrival.

The San Antonio Fire Department says crews needed about 15 minutes to get control of the fire, but the cause is not yet known.

Damage to the apartment is described as extensive.

SAFD reports nobody was hurt in the fire.