KTSA KTSA Logo

SAFD: House destroyed after fire on southwest side

By Christian Blood
December 27, 2022 5:45PM CST
Share
SAFD: House destroyed after fire on southwest side
Two fireman spraying water at base of orange flames.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One home is destroyed and another is damaged after a fire on the southwest side.

The San Antonio Fire Department says the fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and at least one person now has to find somewhere else to stay.

Crews arrived to find the home devoured in flames and KSAT-TV reports that person now displaced may have been a squatter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

More about:
San Antonio fire Department

Popular Posts

1

West side crash kills 8-year-old, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
2

Fatal crash closes Westbound Loop 410 in San Antonio
3

Areas of Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties under boil water order
4

Fire breaks out in chicken coop, destroys home on San Antonio's Northeast side
5

One killed in two car crash on San Antonio's Southwest side