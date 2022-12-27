SAFD: House destroyed after fire on southwest side

Two fireman spraying water at base of orange flames.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One home is destroyed and another is damaged after a fire on the southwest side.

The San Antonio Fire Department says the fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and at least one person now has to find somewhere else to stay.

Crews arrived to find the home devoured in flames and KSAT-TV reports that person now displaced may have been a squatter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.