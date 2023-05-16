SAFD investigating cause of building fire on Northwest Side

San Antonio Fire Department – Former restaurant location catches fire on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a Northwest Side building Tuesday morning.

Units responded to the fire around 7 a.m. in the 9000 block of Wurzbach Road, and no people were found inside after the fire was out.

The building was previously home to a Japanese restaurant, but was now vacant.

KENS-5 reports there have been previous reports of fires at the location.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.