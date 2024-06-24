SAFD: Puppy dead, car destroyed in San Antonio house fire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A puppy is dead after a house fire on the South Side Monday morning.

Crews were called just before 6 a.m. before heading to the scene near Southeast Military Drive and Pleasanton Road. Upon arrival, San Antonio Fire Department personnel were met by visible flames. Firefighters knocked down the fire quickly and determined the fire started in the garage.

No injuries were reported, but a car was destroyed.

One woman was in the home when the fire started, and SAFD reports she was awakened by her dog, but a puppy was killed by the flames.

There is no word on the cause of the fire and no damage estimate was given.