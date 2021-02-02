      Weather Alert

SAFD says please do not call 9-1-1 to make coronavirus vaccination appointment

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 2, 2021 @ 5:37am
San Antonio Fire Truck/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio Fire Department  is sending an urgent message to the public asking that you not call 9-1-1 to try to make a coronavirus vaccination appointment.

The notice was dispatched after Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced at the COVID-19 briefing Monday night that San Antonio is getting 1,000 coronavirus vaccines every week for homebound residents over the age of 65.

“Metro Health, the Department of Human Services, and the San Antonio Fire Department are working with Meals on Wheels, San Antonio, and the San Antonio Housing Authority to identify and sign up those eligible residents who are homebound and unable to move from their homes,” said the Mayor.

He said the fire department is administering the vaccinations to the designated homebound residents and people started calling 9-1-1 to schedule an appointment.

“In our ongoing effort to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to our most at risk patients, we ask that you please do not call 911 in order to try and schedule a vaccine appointment,” said Joe Arrington, SAFD public information officer.

He emphasized that the at-home vaccinations for homebound residents mentioned at the briefing are scheduled, based on “lists provided by strategic local partners and CANNOT be scheduled by calling, emailing or online.”

In addition, vaccinations scheduled at the Alamodome may not be rescheduled to at-home appointments.

 

