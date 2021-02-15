SAFD sees surge in calls for falls on ice
A vehicle moves slowly along a residential street in north Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2014, as ice and snow flurries cause difficult driving conditions. A severe winter storm is expected to hit the state bringing ice and snow to the Gulf Coast. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – As sleet and snow fall over the city, the San. Antonio Fire Department is warning people to stay home and stay inside.
”The SAFD is seeing a surge in calls for people falling on the ice. Completely preventable accidents such as these falls from individuals needlessly going outside are tying up our already taxed system,” said SAFD spokesman Joe Arrington.
He reminds area residents that the roads that are closed to the public are also closed to emergency crews.
“Please keep in mind that the roads are just as dangerous to our crews as they are to you,” said Arrington. “Please don’t create a need for us to meet you in these circumstances. Stay home, stay inside, and stay safe.”
Early Sunday, a SAFD fire truck veered out of control and overturned on an icy road. No one was seriously hurt.