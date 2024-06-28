SAFD sends 20 units to West Side fire at commercial building

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A commercial building on the West Side has significant damaged after a massive fire broke out before sunrise Friday morning.

The San Antonio Fire Department was called around 4 a.m. and it would take more than an hour to knock the fire down.

SAFD says the burning building was right behind residential apartments, but the complex was not affected.

The building has more than $100,000 dollars in damage and there were no people inside.

The cause of the fire at West Thompson Place and S. General McMullin Drive is unknown, but the investigation is ongoing.