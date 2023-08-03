Safe surrender boxes being added to San Antonio Fire stations, hospitals

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Beginning in September, a dozen safe surrender boxes will begin to be installed at San Antonio fire stations and hospitals.

The additions are being done thanks to the expansion of Texas’ Baby Moses Law.

The City of San Antonio has yet to name which stations will receive the safe surrender boxes.

The boxes will be added to the exterior walls of the chosen fire stations or hospitals.

Advocates of safe surrender boxes call this a major step to end deadly drop offs; like the abandonment of a day old infant behind a church on the Northwest Side, where the infant went undiscovered for almost 24-hours.

The Baby Moses Law allows a parent 60 days to safely surrender an unharmed baby without prosecution to any safe baby site location.

Such safe surrenders can be made at any fire station or hospital.