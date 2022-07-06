Safety alert concerning cocaine issued by Frio County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A warning from the Frio County Sheriff’s Office about a particular batch of cocaine that has caused several deaths in the area.
The Sheriff’s Office shared the alert on their Facebook page, saying they’ve responded to several emergency calls for illegal drug overdoses.
They urge anyone who may be in possession of cocaine to dispose of it immediately as they try to track down the source of the deadly drugs.
“While we can not yet confirm this we are urging anyone in possession of cocaine in particular, to dispose of it immediately. While all illegal narcotics are dangerous it appears that there is a particular batch possibly being sold and consumed that is causing death.”
Anyone with information can call the Frio County Sheriff’s Office at 830-334-3311.