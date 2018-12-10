Saints clinch division title
By Associated Press
Dec 10, 2018 @ 4:16 AM

UNDATED (AP) – The New Orleans Saints became the second NFL team to clinch a division title by rallying to victory at Tampa.

The Saints trailed 14-3 at halftime before Drew Brees (breez) threw for a touchdown and ran for another in a 28-14 decision over the Buccaneers. He shrugged off a pair of turnovers to throw a 1-yard TD pass to Zach Line, then scored on a 1-yard sneak. Brees completed 24 of 31 passes for 201 yards and one interception.

Michael Thomas had 11 receptions for 98 yards as the Saints avenged a season-opening loss to Bucs and also rebounded from a defeat the previous week at Dallas.

The 11-2 Saints claimed the NFC South and moved closer to wrapping up a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The best finish of the day belonged to the Miami Dolphins as they pulled out a 34-33 win over the Patriots on the game’s final play. The Pats were 16 seconds away from a 33-28 victory until Miami scored on a pass and double-lateral that was capped by Kenyan Drake’s 52-yard run.

Ryan Tannehill was 14 of 19 for 265 yards, the last 14 of which allowed Miami to improve to 7-6 and drop the Patriots to 9-4.

Tom Brady had 358 yards passing and three touchdowns for the Patriots, who failed to clinch the AFC East.

