SAISD and H-E-B host COVID-19 vaccination clinics Saturday

Katy Barber
Jun 10, 2021 @ 2:21pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio ISD and H-E-B are working together to help vaccinate students and their families against COVID-19 at pop-up clinics around town on Saturday.

The clinics will be at H-E-B stores near SAISD campuses from 9 a.m. to noon.

“These vaccines, in combination with our continued safety protocols and weekly COVID-19 testing, will ensure we have the safest possible school environments,” said SAISD Superintendent Pedro Martinez. “We couldn’t do this without our community and health partners, and we are grateful to H-E-B for working with us to provide these clinics.”

Eligible students aged 12 years or older and their families may register for a free vaccination at saisd.net.

TAGS
COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccination San Antonio
