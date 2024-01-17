SAISD announces 20 schools that will not be open Wednesday

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — We might be getting close to some warmer weather as an arctic cold front moves out, but that is not stopping the San Antonio Independent School District from closing 20 campuses on Wednesday.

KSAT-12 reports Superintendent Dr. Jaime Aquino sent a letter to parents apologizing for cold classrooms on Tuesday.

Late Tuesday night, KTSA News got word from the school district that repairs would be happening on Wednesday, although no details were given on the specific tasks to be undertaken.

Below is a list of schools that will be closed, although SAISD says in the release curbside meals for students will be available from noon to 1 p.m.