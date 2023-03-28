SAISD board contemplating largest salary increase for the district in 25 years

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Independent School District Board of Trustees discussed staff compensation during its budget workshop Monday night. On the table is the single largest salary increase, in absolute dollars, the district has offered its staff in 25 years. The compensation initiative recommended for next school year will total almost $20 million, and more than half of this allotment will benefit teachers.

In comparison, previous compensation packages have cost the district $14.9 million in 2022-2023, $13.8 in 2019-2020, and $13.1 in 2013-2014.

“The overarching objective is to offer staff a compensation package that leads the regional market, while remaining within the limits of a five-year plan for a sustainable budget,” said Superintendent Jaime Aquino, during the budget presentation. “The district has absorbed large expenditure cuts in order to be able to afford this compensation package.”

The recommended compensation initiative is sustainable, in large part, due to tough cuts made by administration at the non-campus, district level. Central Office budget reductions equaled $16 million in 2022-2023, and an additional $6.5 million will be made in 2023-2024.

“Given our current financial situation, the cuts made by administration have been significant and caused sacrifices to be made,” said Board President Christina Martinez. “However, there has been much discussion and thoughtfulness in keeping students and teachers at our center and ensuring these budget reductions do not affect our children receiving a high-quality education.”

The recommended compensation package makes adjustments to the compensation scales for career teachers and classified workers who historically have been underpaid. It also introduces stipends for math teachers, speech and language instructors, and hard-to-staff schools.

Should the state legislature mandate a staff compensation increase during its current session, the district will make any adjustments to compensation to meet the requirement. However, any new revenue resulting from legislative action will contribute toward maintaining this compensation increase, rather than being layered on top of it.

The SAISD Board of Trustees will vote on the staff compensation package at its April 17 meeting.