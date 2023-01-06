KTSA KTSA Logo

SAISD confirms one student in custody after social media threats against two campuses

By Christian Blood
January 6, 2023 5:46PM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Independent School District is confirming one student in police custody after threats made on social media against Brackenridge and Highlands High School.

The threats were found to be not credible and nobody was injured.

In a post to Facebook on Friday, the district says it takes all threats seriously, which explains why extra police were added to the Highlands campus on Friday.

No other details are available, but more information will be passed on when possible.

 

