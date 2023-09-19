SAISD: ‘Rightsizing’ plan could close 19 schools across district

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — By mid-November, the San Antonio Independent School District may have decided to close as many as 19 schools as part of its ‘rightsizing’ plan.

The district proposes the closure of 17 schools in the 2024-2025 school year with two others closing the following year.

The plan includes other dynamics, such as buildings that will be redesigned, relocated or merged in the coming years. Also, future destinations for teachers and students has been determined.

Additional recommendations include multiple school mergers, two grade reconfigurations, a relocation and a co-location.

KSAT-12 reports a vote on final recommendations will take place Monday, November 13.

Below are the school slated for closure:

