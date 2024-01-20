SAISD: Schools will reopen Monday after heating failures

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Students who picked up two days off due to cold classrooms last week will return to class on Monday.

San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) closed all 98 campuses on Thursday and Friday so close to 50 HVAC professionals could do a thorough check of all heating systems after several campuses had cold classrooms. The problem came into light on Tuesday as temperatures into the 50s were reported in classrooms at some campuses.

Superintendent Dr. Jaime Aquino announced Wednesday that schools would be closed until a system-wide failure could be addressed. As work began to fix the heating issues, SAISD announced the resignation of two officials on Friday.

The district has announced that all absences will counted as excused, and students with perfect attendance will not be affected by the days lost during repairs.