SAISD to present its initial recommendation package for school reorganization Monday night

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio ISD trustees will hear the initial recommendation package proposed by district staff to reorganize the district.

During tonight’s meeting, the board will get a look at plans to close some buildings while redesigning others. There will also be talk about relocating students to other schools in the district and merging some schools.

The board will vote on a final recommendation November 13, allowing the community time to offer their input on the plans.

The dates and times for meeting dates leading up to the November vote will be released following tonight’s meeting.

If you want to attend, it starts at 5:30 at the SAISD Central Office, Board Room, at 514 W. Quincy St.

It’s also going to be streamed online at https://www.saisd.net/page/dis-board-videos