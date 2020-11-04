SAISD voters approve $1.3 billion bond
SAISD Superintendent Pedro Martinez/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Students in the San Antonio ISD will be cooler, thanks to two bond propositions approved by voters.
• Proposition A totals $1.21 billion and will include significant renovations to 36 SAISD campuses:
There are 21 campuses that have not been fully renovated in more than half a century and another 15 that would receive finishing improvement from work that was done in either Bond 2016 or Bond 2010.
Also:
• Proposition B includes $90 million for technology upgrades in every classroom to provide high-speed connectivity, individual devices, support tools, interactive smart boards and audio systems.
Superintendent Pedro Martinez released this statement:
“We’re grateful to our community and to our taxpayers. Our academics have been improving so much. We’re one of the fastest improving school districts in the state. And now, we’re able to match our facilities and our classroom spaces with those academic gains. Every school will be impacted – whether it’s upgrading every single classroom to be a 21st-century classroom, replacing our outdated AC systems, or upgrading our security systems.”
Martinez says the next step is to seek out qualified firms that will take SAISD forward and build on efficiencies started in past bond projects.