Salazar: Charred body found is not Andreen McDonald

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The charred human remains found in northwestern Bexar County are not that of missing Andreen McDonald.

Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said Friday night this body found belonged to a woman who stood roughly 5’2″ to 5’4″ tall. The race and build of the decedent has not been determined due to the seriousness of the burns.

Salazar said it was apparent fairly early on that this body was not that of McDonald because she stands 5’11” tall.

Investigators believe an intense and large fire was used to burn the body — possibly something large enough to catch someone’s attention.

The sheriff is asking anyone and any other law enforcement agency that may be searching for a woman of similar stature to contact them.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have seen anything unusual going on in Government Canyon Park recently to contact the sheriff’s office by calling 210-335-6070 or emailing bscotips@bexar.org.

Salazar also noted that he has authorized an immediate expansion of his office’s homicide unit staff to handle its seemingly increasing workload.

“We’re not a small town sheriff’s office anymore,” Salazar said at a news conference. The sheriff did not elaborate on any trends or changes in the number of murders happening in unincorporated sections of Bexar County.