Salazar dismisses two high-ranking Bexar County deputies

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two high ranking members of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office have been dismissed from the office.

Sheriff Javier Salazar announced in a statement Wednesday he had requested resignations from Chief Deputy Don Tijerina and Deputy Chief Ruben Vela.

The sheriff’s office said Tijerina chose to resign effective March 31, though Wednesday is is last working day. Vela refused to resign and was instead terminated.

It is not completely clear why the sheriff wanted them removed.

“In light of current and pervasive issues, this agency needs swift and decisive management. These former members of Command Staff, while they served this agency well during their many years of service, are no longer part of my strategy and vision moving forward,” Salazar said in a statement. “It is my commitment to the citizens of Bexar County to provide them with the most effective public safety services possible. Personnel changes are a difficult yet necessary part of the overall long term goal in helping me to lead this agency well into the future.”

Tijerina will be assisting Salazar with the transition process.