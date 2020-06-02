Salazar: Rioters eyeing San Antonio suburbs as easy targets “woefully mistaken”
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar holds a news conference on June 2, 2020, to discuss potential threats on social media threatening to bring violence to suburban areas of San Antonio amid the George Floyd protests. Screengrab: Bexar County Sheriff's Office
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said anyone thinking about being destructive in the suburban areas of San Antonio and Bexar County better think twice.
The sheriff said Tuesday he had seen social media postings on Facebook and Nextdoor saying agitators that have appeared as part of the George Floyd protest are looking into going into suburban areas, believing they will face less police resistance there.
Whether there is any substance to these posts or just rumors is not clear, but they were specific to Bexar County.
“Whether you are in downtown San Antonio, or in unincorporated Bexar County, or in one of the suburban areas, there is absolutely police presence,” the sheriff said.
Along with the actual local police departments in all of the cities within Bexar County, Salazar said he has offered all of the suburban cities the sheriff’s office resources — including SWAT and riot team resources.
He added anyone looking to cause trouble in these areas will be “woefully mistaken.”
“If you live in a small city, you’re just as safe as a downtown area,” Salazar stated. “I can assure you of that.”
Another social media post said other groups have been going around an taking pictures of home with take-home police vehicles in the driveway.
Again, it’s not clear if there is any substance behind this post.
“What I am here to tell you is if you are an off-duty officer, use caution,” the sheriff said.
It’s not clear — assuming the social media posts are true — what the intention of these people are.