Sales of Tupperware on the rise
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2019 file photo, the logo for Tupperware Brands appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Tupperware Brands, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, posted third quarter profit of $34.4 million, more than quadruple the $7.8 million from the same quarter a year ago. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
CYBERSPACE (AP) – There are a lot of companies that have seen major gains because of the coronavirus – like Zoom, Netflix and other online-based services.
But there’s a company making headway in the COVID-19 pandemic that isn’t high-tech-based at all, except if you believe that plastic containers with covers are high-tech.
Tupperware has seen a burst of growth in recent months, as people ditch eating out and do more home cooking.
Those homemade leftovers have to stay preserved – and because of that, Tupperware stock has soared.
The company reports its profits from the most recent quarter have quadrupled.