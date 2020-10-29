      Weather Alert

Sales of Tupperware on the rise

Associated Press
Oct 29, 2020 @ 4:32am
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2019 file photo, the logo for Tupperware Brands appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Tupperware Brands, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, posted third quarter profit of $34.4 million, more than quadruple the $7.8 million from the same quarter a year ago. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

CYBERSPACE (AP) – There are a lot of companies that have seen major gains because of the coronavirus – like Zoom, Netflix and other online-based services.

But there’s a company making headway in the COVID-19 pandemic that isn’t high-tech-based at all, except if you believe that plastic containers with covers are high-tech.

Tupperware has seen a burst of growth in recent months, as people ditch eating out and do more home cooking.

Those homemade leftovers have to stay preserved – and because of that, Tupperware stock has soared.

The company reports its profits from the most recent quarter have quadrupled.

TAGS
Coronavirus Tupperware
Popular Posts
Criminal Alien of the Week Report 10-22-20 by David Cross
San Antonio fire chief seen in photos eating sushi off naked woman
'Move the Line' app tracks early voting poll wait times
Enrique Tarrio – President of Proud Boys speaks out about Iran’s deception
Bexar County deputies seize firearms, drugs in arrest of gang member