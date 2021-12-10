      Weather Alert

Salvation Army: Help Needy Kids Have A Great Christmas!

Lars Larson
Dec 10, 2021 @ 2:16pm

Right now at KVI.com/ToyDrive you can make an online monetary donation or shop from the Salvation Army Wish List and send toys directly to Toy and Joy.

Bring new, unwrapped toys to your local Fred Meyer store and put it in the donation box located near customer service.

Donate By Phone (only on Friday): Call 206-217-1237 on Friday, December 10th from 6am to 7pm.

Thank you in advance for your donations. Wishing you a very happy holiday season and a very Merry Christmas from The Lars Larson Show, and Talk Radio 570 KVI

