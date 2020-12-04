Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is looking for volunteers in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program is feeling the impact of COVID – 19.
In a typical year the charity has about 2,000 volunteers signed up and ready to help sort, organize and wrap toys that are being donated.
But because of the pandemic , fewer than 300 people have volunteered.
The big toy distribution event is coming up in two weeks so there is an urgent need for help.
If you want to mask up and help out, you can sign up online on the Salvation Army’s volunteer page then select “Toy Shop”.