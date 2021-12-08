      Weather Alert

San Antonio 17-year-old accused in San Marcos murder

Katy Barber
Dec 8, 2021 @ 5:01pm
Photos courtesy of the Hays County Jail / Left: Lukas Javier Perez of San Antonio, Right: Michael Brandon Torres of Weslaco

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio teenager is one of two people accused of murder after a 19-year-old was killed in San Marcos last month.

According to San Marcos police, 17-year-old Lukas Javier Perez from San Antonio and 25-year-old Michael Brandon Torres from Weslaco were arrested this week.

19-year-old Lavonte Craig Benford was shot and killed in an apartment at The Cottages at San Marcos around 2:20 p.m. on November 29. Police said they believe the murder was drug-related and are continuing to investigate.

Perez was arrested and booked into the Hays County Jail on Tuesday. Torres was arrested and jailed on Saturday.

Perez is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains jailed on a $550,000 bond. Torres is charged with murder and remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.

 

TAGS
Lavonte Craig Benford Lukas Javier Perez Michael Brandon Torres
Popular Posts
Anthony Fauci: The Medical Version of Chicken Little
Baltimore Ravens linebacker struck in the leg by stray bullet
Joe Biden Has Changed America From First Place To Limping In Last
Flight bound for San Antonio diverted to El Paso after several passengers get sick
Bexar County Deputies searching for shooter in road rage incident
Connect With Us Listen To Us On