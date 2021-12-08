San Antonio 17-year-old accused in San Marcos murder

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio teenager is one of two people accused of murder after a 19-year-old was killed in San Marcos last month.
According to San Marcos police, 17-year-old Lukas Javier Perez from San Antonio and 25-year-old Michael Brandon Torres from Weslaco were arrested this week.
19-year-old Lavonte Craig Benford was shot and killed in an apartment at The Cottages at San Marcos around 2:20 p.m. on November 29. Police said they believe the murder was drug-related and are continuing to investigate.
Perez was arrested and booked into the Hays County Jail on Tuesday. Torres was arrested and jailed on Saturday.
Perez is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains jailed on a $550,000 bond. Torres is charged with murder and remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.