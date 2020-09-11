San Antonio activist calling for police reform arrested for allegedly leaving children home alone
Jourdyn Parks, Founder of Reliable Revolutionaries, arrested and charged with child abandonment with intent to return/Photo-BCSO
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A leader of Reliable Revolutionaries, a group calling for police reform, has been arrested and charged with child abandonment with intent to return.
Deputies were called to a Northeast Bexar County residence Wednesday for a report that two children, ages 8 and 2, were home alone. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says it’s not the first time they were called to the home of 29-year-old Jourdyn Parks, but Wednesday was the first time they were able to make contact with anyone.
No one answered the door, but the older child opened a window on the second floor and reportedly told deputies that her mother was at a Black Lives Matter meeting. He said it was “heartbreaking” that the little girl who was talking to deputies spoke like an adult “mature beyond her years.” She told them that their mother would leave them alone often. The individual who called deputies accused Parks of leaving the children alone all day and claimed that Parks would give the kids medicine so that they would sleep while she was away.
Deputies entered the home Wednesday through the back door which was unlocked and described “deplorable” conditions with human feces on the floor and old food.
“It was a lot of old food wrappers that were gathering insects,” said Salazar.
Deputies tried to contact Parks, but were unable to. Salazar said she arrived about three hours later and told officers that she had been running errands.
Sheriff Salazar told reporters Thursday that one non-custodial parent has picked up one child and the non-custodial parent of the other child was on the way.