Tomorrow is World Aids Day and the San Antonio Aids Foundation will mark the occasion today with a “21 Dove Salute.”

The ceremony mourns those who have died from AIDS and honors all people living with HIV/AIDS, stressing SAAF’s commitment to eventually making the city HIV-free.

Along with the guest speakers there will be a moment of silence and the release of 21 white homing Doves.

This is happening at 10 this morning at the Aids Foundation offices on East Grayson.