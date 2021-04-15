UPDATE: Shooter killed in attempted San Antonio International Airport shooting spree
UPDATE 4:25 p.m.:
A shooter was killed at San Antonio International Airport leading to a shutdown and brief lockdown Thursday afternoon.
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters the series of events began at around 2:30 p.m. when a man with a gun a lot of ammo started shooting outside the baggage claim area of Terminal B.
A San Antonio Park Police Officer working at the airport shot the shooter, who later died at an area hospital.
McManus said the shooter is likely the same man who was shooting a gun from the flyover ramps over US 281 and Loop 1604 earlier in the day.
The FBI said the man has a record of mental issues and was known by police, but not connected to any terror or criminal organization.
The airport is slowly resuming operations.
Additional reporting by KTSA’s Dennis Foley.
ORIGINAL:
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio International is on lockdown as police investigate an officer-involved shooting. San Antonio police say there is no active threat to the public.
The airport has been locked down as a precaution.