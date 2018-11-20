San Antonio airport traffic continues growth, sees 12% more passengers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio International Airport continues to see record growth.

The airport saw 899,696 passengers travel through the airport in October, a 12 percent increase in volume year-over-year.

The airport has seen 34 new flights either begin or be announced since 2016, increasing the capacity and passenger volume potential.

“This continued air service expansion is evidence of the growing prosperity of San Antonio and our surrounding communities,” said Russ Handy, Aviation Director for the City of San Antonio. “The community is growing and our airport system must expand with it. These numbers further affirm the need for our ongoing airport system development initiatives.”

The airport says it is on pace to reach 10 million passengers for the year. It surpassed 9 million passengers for the first time last year.