San Antonio amusement park hosting “Coffin Challenge”

Think you can spend nearly 2 days locked in a box? Six Flags Fiesta Texas has a challenge for you.

It’s called the Coffin Challenge.

6 coffin dwellers will compete for a chance to win some cool prizes.

The participants have all been selected and once they are all settled in, they’ll get bathroom breaks once an hour and meals, which they will have to eat in their coffins.

They’ll be able to stay in touch with the living because they can bring their phones with them to post their progress on social media.

The contest starts at 1 o’clock Friday afternoon and ends Saturday evening at 7.

Winners get 300 in cash, 2019 Gold Season Passes to the Park and Express Haunted House Passes.