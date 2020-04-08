      Weather Alert

San Antonio and Austin areas could see strong storms bringing large hail

Dennis Foley
Apr 7, 2020 @ 9:48pm
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio

BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — Some isolated or scattered storms could roll through the San Antonio and Austin metro areas Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said the biggest threat from these storms is hail.

The stronger storms could bring hail in excess of two inches in diameter.

Damaging winds with gusts up to 60 or 70 miles per hour are possible once the line of storms develop.  There is a chance for an isolated tornado.

The weather service said the strength of these storms Wednesday depend on surface moisture increasing throughout the day.

