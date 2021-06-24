San Antonio and Austin restaurants go head-to-head in 1st Annual Taco Rumble

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Food & Wine Alliance and H-E-B are working together to host the first-ever Taco Rumble on July 15.
San Antonio will be represented by ¡Bucho! Tejano Street Fare, Carnitas Lonja. Chela’s Tacos, La Fonda de Jaime 2.0, La Generala, Jason Dady Catering, Lala’s Gorditas, Milpa and Naco Mexican Eatery. Austin restaurants include Asador, Carnitas El Guero, Eldorado Taco y Torta Co., Paprika, R19 Taqueria, Texsueño, Trill Foods and Austin Taco Mafia which includes Cuantos Tacos, Discada, La Tunita 512, and Nixta Taqueria.
Taco Rumble will be held near downtown at the historic The Espee and will feature live music, lots of tacos, a variety of wines, craft beer and spirits and desserts provided by Bakery Lorraine, Lick Honest Ice Cream, and Paletería San Antonio. The event will go from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. A ticketed VIP event will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $65 and VIP tickets are $150.
The competition will be judged by Texas Monthly Food Editor Pat Sharpe, San Antonio Express-News Food Critic Mike Sutter, Latin Grammy Award-nominated musician Gina Chavez, San Antonio-based blogger Stephanie Guerra, and Texas Eats host from KSAT David Elder.
Officials said all proceeds from Taco Rumble will go back into the local culinary community through a grant program for chefs, farmers, artisan producers, and nonprofits.
Tickets are available through www.sanantoniofoodandwinealliance.org/taco-rumble