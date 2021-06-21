San Antonio and SAMMinistries team up to help chronically homeless find permanent housing

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio is teaming up with SAMMinistries to operate a low-barrier shelter that will be focused on helping the chronically homeless find permanent housing.
“The City is committed to ensuring that homelessness in San Antonio is rare, brief if experienced, and non-recurring,” City Manager Erik Walsh said. “This pilot program is a great example of City departments and community agencies working together to support the most vulnerable in our community.”
The low-barrier shelter will operate starting July 1 out of a leased hotel facility in downtown and SAMMinistries will provide around-the-clock onsite operations and support. The focus of the project will be to move people into permanent housing quickly with the facilitation of case managers.
“This project will complement the work of existing shelters in San Antonio and be part of a coordinated system to address homelessness,” Melody Woosley, Director, City of San Antonio Department of Human Services, said. “Since the pandemic, we have seen homeless encampments become more visible. This project gives our newly expanded street outreach teams one more option for getting clients on the path to long-term, stable housing.”
Officials said many of the individuals that will be helped through this project have experienced homelessness for a period of 12 months or more and will be available to single individuals or couples with no children.
The project is funded through federal HUD CARES Act funding and its continuance will be evaluated based on performance results and continued assessment of the ongoing need for the facility.