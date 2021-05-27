San Antonio Animal Care Services hosts ACS Kittypoolooza through Memorial Day weekend
Sally Anscombe/Getty Images -- Cute tabby kitten sat on the breakfast table looking up
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Animal Care Services announced the organization is getting a jump on June’s national adopt-a-shelter-cat month celebrations by hosting ACS Kittypoolooza starting today.
No appointments are necessary during Kittypooloza, which starts today and goes through Sunday. SAACS is dropping adoption fees to $15 for cats or ready-to-adopt kittens, and the shelter is allowing a “foster to adopt” program.
The shelter said a baby boom means they have seen higher than usual numbers of kittens coming through and there is a need for both adopters and fosters.
Adopted pets will receive vaccinations, sterilization, de-worming, and a registered microchip. The foster program provides complimentary food, supplies and medical care.
View available pets and apply to foster at www.saacs.net.