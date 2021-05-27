      Weather Alert

San Antonio Animal Care Services hosts ACS Kittypoolooza through Memorial Day weekend

Katy Barber
May 27, 2021 @ 11:16am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Animal Care Services announced the organization is getting a jump on June’s national adopt-a-shelter-cat month celebrations by hosting ACS Kittypoolooza starting today.

No appointments are necessary during Kittypooloza, which starts today and goes through Sunday. SAACS is dropping adoption fees to $15 for cats or ready-to-adopt kittens, and the shelter is allowing a “foster to adopt” program.

The shelter said a baby boom means they have seen higher than usual numbers of kittens coming through and there is a need for both adopters and fosters.

Adopted pets will receive vaccinations, sterilization, de-worming, and a registered microchip. The foster program provides complimentary food, supplies and medical care.

View available pets and apply to foster at www.saacs.net.

