San Antonio Animal Care Services: Verbet monkey in quarantine after biting 11-year-old at family gathering

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Animal Care Services is investigating after an 11-year-old child was bit by a monkey over the weekend.

It happened Saturday during a family gathering.

The Vervet monkey reportedly bit the child on the ear. His family brought him to the hospital for treatment and the incident was reported to ACS.

Vervet monkeys are typically medium to large sized primates and will bite.

Monkey bites can carry a number of diseases such as rabies, Herpes B virus, HIV and monkeypox.

The animal’s previous owner has been cited, as it is illegal to own a monkey or other primates in the city of San Antonio. There is also no proof that the monkey has received any vaccines.

ACS has possession of the primate and is working with other agencies during the investigation.

The extent of the child’s injuries have not been released.