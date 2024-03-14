San Antonio announces multiple downtown road closures

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You may have to make adjustments starting next week as two separate construction projects will require upcoming lane closures in downtown San Antonio.

In a Thursday release, the city says the southbound lanes of Santa Rosa between Dolorosa and Cesar Chavez will be closed for utility and road work starting Monday, March 18. This is in addition to the current closure of northbound traffic between Dolorosa and Cesar Chavez, which will cause a full roadway closure of Santa Rosa. Westbound and eastbound traffic on Nueva through Santa Rosa should reopen by March 26. All lanes of Santa Rosa between Dolorosa and Cesar Chavez are scheduled to reopen this summer.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times. All nearby businesses and facilities remain accessible, including the Public Safety Headquarters and Federal Building.

You can get more information and follow the progress of work at this location by clicking here.

Also beginning on Monday, the northbound lanes of South Alamo Street from Cesar Chavez to Market will be closed for utility and road work, although a single southbound lane will remain. This closure will stay in place until the project is completed, which is scheduled for Winter 2025. Through next month, southbound traffic will not be able to turn right onto Nueva due to construction at that intersection.

Northbound traffic will be detoured to St. Mary’s Street. Pedestrian access will be maintained along the east side of South Alamo Street. La Villita and The Fairmount Hotel will be accessible by pedestrians via Nueva Street and by pedestrians and cars via Presa Street.

More information and progress on this project can be found by clicking here.