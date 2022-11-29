KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio apartment building damaged by early morning fire

By Don Morgan
November 29, 2022 8:51AM CST
San Antonio apartment building damaged by early morning fire
Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several residents of a North Side apartment complex are having to find new homes after a fire heavily damaged the building they live in.

The fire at The Place at Oak Hills Apartments on NW Military was called in at around 3 A.M. Tuesday.

It started in a second story unit and spread to the third floor, then to the attic.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the flames under control. Everybody was able to get out safely but the fire has displaced 10 people.

Investigators are looking for the cause.

