San Antonio approves more restrictions on dockless scooters
Feb 14, 2019 @ 12:01 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 13: People ride Lime shared dockless electric scooters along Venice Beach on August 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Shared e-scooter startups Bird and Lime have rapidly expanded in the city. Some city residents complain the controversial e-scooters are dangerous for pedestrians and sometimes clog sidewalks. A Los Angeles Councilmember has proposed a ban on the scooters until regulations can be worked out. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio city council approved new restrictions on dockless scooters and electric bicycles Thursday morning.
The city is currently running a pilot program to see what impact these vehicles have on mobility in the city.
In the council meeting, the city approved on a 10-1 vote the following restrictions:
- Restrict hours of operation between 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Allow officials to determine when these dockless vehicles must be removed from an area for special events.
- Permit the city to remove improperly parked vehicles.