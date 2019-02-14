San Antonio approves more restrictions on dockless scooters
By Dennis Foley
|
Feb 14, 2019 @ 12:01 PM
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio city council approved new restrictions on dockless scooters and electric bicycles Thursday morning.

The city is currently running a pilot program to see what impact these vehicles have on mobility in the city.

In the council meeting, the city approved on a 10-1 vote the following restrictions:

  • Restrict hours of operation between 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Allow officials to determine when these dockless vehicles must be removed from an area for special events.
  • Permit the city to remove improperly parked vehicles.

 

