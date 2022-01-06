San Antonio area colleges adjust spring semester starts amid Omicron

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio area colleges are feeling some déjà vu reminiscent of the Spring 2019 semester as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to surge.
Some schools have delayed start dates while others have opted to go virtual for a limited period of time.
Most classes will be held online until February 6 and the university notes that most instructional laboratories, studios (such as art, music and other performance-based classes), ROTC, internships and other classes that require hands-on instruction will remain in-person.
Mandatory COVID-19 testing requirements will remain in place for students, faculty and staff.
Roadrunner Days will still take place for new students Jan. 14 to 29 and the university notes that many events will be changed to virtual or rescheduled to other dates throughout the semester.
UTSA will continue to provide on-campus services and assistance that includes on-campus residence halls remaining open, athletics will continue to follow the COVID-19 guidance provided by the NCAA, and that student health, counseling and mental health services will be offered virtually and in-person.
Various on-campus dining venues will remain open and the university said they will update the dining services website to reflect locations and hours of operations “in the coming days.”
On-campus gatherings and events must be limited to 50 participants or 50% of the venue capacity, whichever number is smaller, and that external visitors and on-campus events coordinated by external guests are discouraged.
Texas A&M San Antonio has not announced any changes as of Jan. 6 to the upcoming semester.
Texas State University announced that classes will begin as scheduled on Jan. 18 and will be virtual until Jan. 30.
Texas State campuses and offices will remain open for business, with services offered in-person and/or virtually. Alkek Library, transportation services, residence halls, dining services, and access to recreation centers, the LBJ Student Center, and the Student Health Center will still be available on our campuses. We request practicing social distancing and wearing masks while in these spaces.
Resident hall move-in is expected to start on schedule and the university will extend the move-in period for students who choose to wait for classes to resume in-person on Jan. 31.
Texas State University-sponsored in-person events may be suspended or moved to an online format.
Classes are delayed until Jan. 24 for all classes except for the Law School, which will resume on Jan. 10 as scheduled.
On-campus residents will be required to show proof of a negative PCR test within two days of arriving.
The start of the spring semester has been pushed back to Jan. 31 and all staff are working remotely until then.
Lecture-based classes will be online only until Jan. 10.
Lab, studio, clinical and performance-based courses, such as music, chorale and theatre will take place in-person, as planned.
Students taking courses at health professions campuses will follow the direction of their respective deans for any changes in learning modalities.
Campus housing is open and athletics will continue as scheduled.
Classes will be held online through at least Jan. 23, but lab classes and practicum may vary.
Resident halls will open as scheduled and all residents must take a COVID-19 test before returning to campus.
Masks are required for all individuals on campus regardless of vaccination status.
All student services and administrative offices will be open.
Classes will go online through Jan. 29, but some programs that require in-person attendance will be held on campus.