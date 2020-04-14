San Antonio area colleges to get nearly $62 million in federal stimulus money
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Ten San Antonio area colleges and universities will be receiving a total of nearly $62 million from the federal government as part of its coronavirus stimulus package.
Senator John Cornyn said at least half of that money must go to help students cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations. Exactly how that is implemented is up to the schools.
“No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus,” said the senator in a statement. “In addition to allowing students to defer their federal student loan payments for six months, the CARES Act provides targeted funding to Texas institutions to help students continue their education – even if that means taking classes online.”
UTSA will be receiving the largest portion of the San Antonio area allotment — $29.6 million. San Antonio College will be receiving $7.6 million, A&M-San Antonio will get $5.6 million, University of the Incarnate Word will receive $5.2 million, Southwest Texas Junior College will get $3.7 million, and St. Mary’s University is receiving $3.1 million.
The remainder of the funds will go to Our Lady of the Lake University, Trinity University, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, and Texas Lutheran University will each be getting between $1.4 million and $2.1 million.