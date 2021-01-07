San Antonio area congressman helps protect U.S. House chamber from protesters
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A pro-Trump mob storms the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – When protesters breached the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Congressman Tony Gonzales and some fellow representatives stood their ground and helped police secure the doors of the U.S. House.
Rep. Patrick Fallon posted on his Facebook page in all caps ,” I JUST SAW COURAGE PERSONIFIED!!”
Lawmakers were in a debate over the Electoral College vote count Wednesday afternoon when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building.
“Then the mob literally reached the doors of the House chamber and the police were short handed and I AM SO PROUD that Rep. Tony Gonzales, Rep. Ronny Jackson, Rep. Troy Nehls didn’t hesitate,” he posted on Facebook. “We augmented the police and stood our ground. We will never be intimidated by any mob, regardless of their motivations.”
The Republican from Prosper, Texas said Gonzales and Nehls “were literally on the front lines.” The group broke furniture to make clubs to defend themselves.
“This IS OUR House! And we’re gonna protect it!!!” the former Notre Dame football player posted on Facebook. “I serve with heroes. My Texas GOP colleagues have been my friends and now they are my heroes!!!
Fallon says they took a large piece of furniture to block the doors and as they stepped aside, glass shattered and someone yelled,”shots fired.” He’s not sure what caused the broken glass, but they were not hurt.
He asks people to pray for a peaceful resolution.
“We must condemn any and all violence,” said Fallon.
Gonzales, a Navy veteran who has served in Iraq and Afghanistan, posted on Twitter, “I served our country because this does not happen here–it happens in war zones. Violent protesters are NOT patriots.”
One woman was shot and killed by Capitol Police. Three other people died from what the police chief described as “separate medical emergencies.” Two police officers were hospitalized with injuries suffered during the chaos.
Chief Robert Contee said two pipe bombs were found at the Republican National Committee and at the Democratic National Committee. Officers also discovered long guns and Molotov cocktails in a truck on the Capitol grounds.
The scene on the floor earlier today was disturbing. Police and a few of us stood together to protect the chamber from violent protestors.
Thank you Capitol Police, you are heroes.
Posted by Congressman Tony Gonzales on Wednesday, January 6, 2021