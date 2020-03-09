      Weather Alert

San Antonio area congressman tours Alamo, says complex is deteriorating

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 9, 2020 @ 7:43am
Congressman Will Hurd tours Alamo after being elected to Alamo Trust Board/Photo courtesy of The Alamo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Congressman Will Hurd says the Alamo complex is deteriorating.

The U.S. Representative from the San Antonio area took a look at the fragile state of the Alamo Church and Long Barrack this weekend after being elected to the Alamo Trust Inc. Board.

“The Alamo complex is deteriorating,” Hurd said. “We need to understand why and prevent that so that we can ensure for the next 300 years our kids, our grandkids, our friends, our family are able to remember the Alamo the same way we have.”

The Long Barrack and Alamo Church are some of the oldest buildings in  Texas.   Dating back to the early Spanish settlement, they are among the few historical structures from the Texas Revolution that still exist, and preservation work continues.

In a video of his visit to the Shrine of Texas Liberty this past weekend, Hurd said he’s proud to be a member of the Alamo Trust Board.

“This is the organization that is remembering the Alamo and making sure for the next hundred years there are more people who get to experience the Alamo,” said Hurd.

Congressman Will Hurd elected to Alamo Trust Board/Photo Courtesy of The Alamo

He called it a state and national treasure, as well as a symbol to the world “that a few can stand up to the many for a just cause.”

