San Antonio area educators named finalists for 2023 H-E-B Excellence in Education awards

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Eight San Antonio-area educators have been named finalists for the 2023 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards, spotlighting them as some of the best educators in Texas.

H-E-B’s Excellence in Education is the largest monetary awards program for educators in Texas, and among the largest in the nation. The honor was kept a surprise from the educators, who this week learned they were finalists when H-E-B representatives visited their classrooms and schools with cookies and flowers.

Teachers were presented with a $1,000 check for themselves and a $1,000 check for their school, while principal finalists received a $1,000 check for themselves and a $2,500 check for their school. The finalists are (listed alphabetically):

• Amie Charney, North East Schools of the Arts (NESA)-LEE Campus Magnet, Northeast ISD

(Leadership Secondary)

• Carol Hudson, Henry T. Brauchle Elementary, Northside ISD (Leadership Elementary)

• Genesis Segura, Anson Jones Middle School, Northside ISD (Rising Star Secondary)

• Gregory Marquardt, Tivy High School, Kerrville ISD (Lifetime Achievement Secondary)

• Heather Brooks, Floresville North Elementary, Floresville ISD (Principal Elementary)

• Heather Sammis, Promesa Academy Charter School, Promesa Academy Charter School (Rising

Star Elementary)

• Lisa Barry, Woodridge Elementary, Alamo Heights Independent School District (Lifetime

Achievement Elementary)

• Roxie Freeman, Sharon Christa McAuliffe Middle School, Southwest ISD (Principal Secondary)

All finalists are invited to San Antonio on April 28, 2023, to compete on a statewide level for larger cash

prizes totaling $430,000.

About the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards: H-E-B launched the Excellence in Education Awards program in cooperation with the Texas Association of School

Administrators in 2002 as a positive way to support public education in Texas. It has become the largest monetary program for educators in the state, spotlighting best practices and celebrating the passion and creativity of Texas educators.

H-E-B asks customers, Partners (employees) and community members to nominate teachers, principals, districts, early childhood facilities and school boards in Texas. Each nominee is sent an invitation to complete an application online and is asked about their professional experiences, educational philosophies and achievements both in and

out of the classroom.

A team of judges reviews the applications, narrowing the field to semi-finalists. From that pool, five regional judging panels comprised of former winners, administrators, and university and community leaders not affiliated with H-E-B select 40 teacher and principal finalists. Finalists and their schools receive a cash prize of $1,000 to

$2,500, depending on category.

Three separate panels select eight school districts and five early childhood facilities as finalists, awarding $5,000 in cash prizes. Up to five school boards may also be recognized and awarded $5,000 towards the district they serve.

Teacher and principal finalists are invited to compete on a statewide level for larger cash prizes totaling more than $400,000. A statewide panel of judges, not affiliated with H-E-B, conducts a personal interview with each finalist to select winners.

Eight winners — two principals and six teachers — are announced along with two school districts, one large and one small, a public school board and an early childhood facility, at a celebratory dinner.

Each winning principal—one elementary school and one high school—receives $10,000 in cash for themselves and a $25,000 grant for their schools. The winning large school district receives a $100,000 cash prize and the winning small school district receives $50,000. The winning early childhood facility receives $25,000. Additionally, one or more school boards may receive a special judge’s award totaling up to $25,000. Site visits are conducted to determine winners.

The six winning teachers include one elementary and one secondary teacher in each of three categories The Rising Star Award — honors exceptionally promising teachers with less than 10 years of experience. These winners will each receive a $5,000 check for themselves and a $5,000 grant for their schools.

The Leadership Award — honors teachers with 10 to 20 years in the classroom. These winners will each receive a $10,000 check for themselves and a $10,000 grant for their schools.

The Lifetime Achievement Award — salutes teachers with more than 20 years of experience. These teachers will each receive $25,000 in cash for themselves and a $25,000 grant for their schools.