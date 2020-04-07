San Antonio area essential businesses devise ways to stay open while staying safe
A plastic barrier separates staff and customers at Wu's Kitchen on FM 78 in Converse. (Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley)
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Essential businesses in the San Antonio area are doing their best to stay open and stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
H-E-B was one of the first large stores in the country to install plexi-glass shields at checkout lines.
But smaller businesses, like Wu’s Kitchen on FM 78 in Converse, have also been working to minimize contact between workers and customers.
Along with wearing masks, the restaurant installed a plastic barrier at its front counter with a small flap to exchange money and a separate area away from workers to pickup food.
