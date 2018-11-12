San Antonio area firefighters head to California

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Twenty area firefighters are heading to California to do what they can to help fight wildfires.

“Whether that be fighting fires on the frontline or staffing fire stations that have had to temporarily close down because their assets are being allocated to the wildfires,” said Joe Arrington with the San Antonio Fire Department.

Nine members of the group that left Monday morning are from SAFD. The other firefighters are from Schertz, Grey Forest and Bexar County District 7. They’re traveling in five fire trucks and one commander’s vehicle.

“We’ve got anything from a Type 1, which is your standard fire truck, a smaller wildland truck and three Type 3s, which are larger wildland brush trucks,” said Arrington.

They’re getting a lot of mileage this week on their trip from San Antonio to Camarillo, California in Ventura County. The firefighters, part of Task Force 10, probably will miss Thanksgiving Day with their families. They’re among 200 firefighters from Texas being deployed to California.