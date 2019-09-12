San Antonio area first responders receive Star of Texas award
Photo: Claudia Cormier Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several Texas first responders have been honored with a special award.
50 firefighters and police officers have been awarded the Star of Texas. Among the recipients, two San Antonio Firefighters. Scott Deem who died while battling a four alarm fire at the Ingram Square Shopping Center in 2017. Brad Phipps who was seriously injured in the same fire was honored as well.
Star of Texas awards also went to San Marcos Police Officer Claudia Cormier. She lost her leg when she was hit by a drunk driver back in May.
Fayette County deputy C.J. Lehmann was honored. He lost sight in both eyes after getting shot in the face during a shootout in La Grange.
The Star of Texas Awards were created in 2003 to honor and commemorate those who made “profound commitments while performing their duties” as officers, firefighters, and emergency medical first responders.
