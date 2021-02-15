San Antonio area gets 3-5 inches of snow
SAN ANTONiO (KTSANews) Three to five inches of snow has fallen in the San Antonio area. The National Weather Service says snow and ice-covered roads will persist through at least Tuesday, so travel is highly discouraged.
Rolling power outages are occurring throughout Texas to reduce demand on the electrical system.
The coldest temperatures since 1989 occurred Monday morning and are expected again Tuesday morning.Exposed pipes could be damaged if not protected.
Wind chill values Monday morning ranged from -15 to 0 degrees. Without proper protection hypothermia could quickly set in.
National Weather Ssrvice says another disturbance will provide a chance for freezing rain Tuesday night into Wednesday, and a wintry mix Wednesday night. Additional ice accumulations are possible.