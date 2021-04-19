San Antonio area in Stage 2 water restrictions
BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — SAWS and NBU announced Monday customers in both services areas are now under Stage 2 water restrictions.
“The New Braunfels Water Conservation and Drought Management Plan outlines water stages and instructs NBU customers to enter Stage 2 when the rolling 10-day average of the Edwards Aquifer drops to 650 feet. Conservation is an economical source of NBU’s water supply, and adhering to drought restrictions may also help customers manage their utility bills,” said Melissa Krause, Chief Communications and Strategy Officer at New Braunfels Utilities.
“Although SAWS has plenty of water to meet customer demand coming from water projects such as the Vista Ridge Pipeline project, our desalination plant and various others, city ordinance requires SAWS to enter Stage 2 watering rules when the Edwards Aquifer level is triggered,” San Antonio Water System President/CEO Robert Puente said. “We have worked hard to diversify our water sources to ensure that San Antonio is water secure for generations. As a reminder, Stage 2 watering rules are primarily focused on moderating business and residential landscape watering.”
The restrictions in both service areas limit using irrigations systems to one day a week, based on the last digit of your street address.
0 or 1 – Monday
2 or 3 – Tuesday
4 or 5 – Wednesday
6 or 7 – Thursday
8 or 9 – Friday
No watering on the weekends
You are permitted to use a handheld hose to water landscaping outside of the permitted day, but only before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m.